Robert Henry Kuebelbeck
Maple Grove - Robert Henry Kuebelbeck (Bob), of Maple Grove, formerly of New Hope, died Wednesday, June 12, at age 84. He was preceded in death by his parents Mildred and Alois Kuebelbeck. Faithful and generous with his life's gifts, Bob volunteered as a mediator in his community and was a lector and Eucharistic minister in his church. He channeled his creative and analytical aptitudes into a career as an architect but will be most missed as a husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Bob sold his drum kit in 1954 to purchase the engagement ring he used to propose to the love of his life, Marlys McComb. The two built a life and a few homes together and shared it with their five children in the northwest suburbs of the Twin Cities and north woods of Wisconsin. Bob was an artist, angler and avid fan of his family's dinner table storytelling sessions. His effortless warmth and quick wit will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years Marlys; daughter Janet (Tim) Clements; and sons Mark, Timothy (Kelly), James and Michael (Julie); seven grandchildren; siblings Rita (Michael) Bruner, David (Liz), Mary, Chuck (Lori) and Louise (Craig) Geyer and countless other loved ones. Funeral services were held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at St. Joseph's Little Church, Plymouth.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 20, 2019