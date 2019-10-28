Services
Robert J. "Bob" Blommer

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park for Robert "Bob" J. Blommer, age 66, of St. Cloud who passed away on October 27, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his wife and children. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 and also from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019, both at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Bob was born on June 30, 1953 to Clarence "Ole" and Dorothy (Orth) Blommer in St. Cloud. He married Donna Worm on September 14, 1984 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park. Bob worked for DeZurik in Sartell for 32 years and retired July of 2018. Bob enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. He was a MN Twins baseball fan and liked road trips to the casino. He liked hunting and ice fishing. Most of all, he appreciated spending time with his family and friends.

Bob is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna of St. Cloud; children, Emily Blommer of St. Cloud, Ryan (Susanne) of Sartell; step daughters, Jessica Smoley of Sartell and Jennifer Smoley of Ft. Myers, FL; grandchildren, Desean and Aliyah Blommer and step grandchildren, Lariah and Azayah Washington; brothers, Jerry (Judy) Blommer of Waite Park, Tom Blommer of St. Cloud, Bill (Leone) Blommer of St. Cloud, Dick (Gail) Blommer of St .Cloud; sisters-in-law, Donna Blommer of St. Cloud, Joann Eiden of Emerald, WI; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mike Blommer, Jim (Dorothy) Blommer; sister-in-law, Marie Blommer; brothers-in-law, Jim Eiden and Tom Worm.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
