Robert J. Johnson
St. Cloud - Robert J. Johnson, age 97, of St. Cloud died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Due to the recent health crisis, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Janet (Dan Hinrichs) Johnson; grandson, Scott Johnson; great granddaughter, Olivia; brother, Charles Johnson; and sister, Dolores Priem.
Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020