Robert J. Schoenecker
Eden Valley - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Robert J. Schoenecker, age 93, of Eden Valley, who passed away Wednesday September 18th at the St. Cloud Hospital. Father Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the Assumption Parish Cemetery, Eden Valley. Friends may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Assumption Church in Eden Valley and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday morning. The rosary will be prayed at 3:45 followed by parish prayers at 4:00 p.m. at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 25, 2019