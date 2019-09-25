Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
233 State Street North
Eden Valley, MN 55329
(320) 453-3608
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:45 PM
Assumption Catholic Church
Eden Valley, MN
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Assumption Church
Eden Valley, MN
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Eden Valley, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Eden Valley, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schoenecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Schoenecker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Schoenecker Obituary
Robert J. Schoenecker

Eden Valley - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Robert J. Schoenecker, age 93, of Eden Valley, who passed away Wednesday September 18th at the St. Cloud Hospital. Father Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the Assumption Parish Cemetery, Eden Valley. Friends may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Assumption Church in Eden Valley and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday morning. The rosary will be prayed at 3:45 followed by parish prayers at 4:00 p.m. at the church on Friday.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Download Now