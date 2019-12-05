|
|
Robert (Bob) John Danaher Sr.
(3 June 1924 - 1 December 2019)
Preceded in death by his wife Patricia, sons Robert Jr. and Thomas, and half-brother Louis. Survived by daughters Mary and Jane (Karney), numerous grand and great-grandchildren and nieces & nephews. Adopted by Thomas & Catherine Danaher, Bob grew up in Minneapolis and met his future wife in 1933. He attended St. Thomas Academy and graduated from University HS. Bob was a decorated bombardier in the Army Air Corp in Europe during WWII. After returning from Italy, Bob attended U of M and was a member of Phi Kappa Psi. He worked for Republic Coal and Coke and ventured into corporate sales and consulting before retiring. Bob married Patricia in 1950 and began their family in So. Minneapolis later moving to his family's 'expanded' childhood cabin on Clearwater Lake, near Annandale in 1961. With his wife, he made numerous trips throughout the US and Europe from the 1960s onward. After moving to Sauk Rapids in 2004, Bob became involved in many greater St. Cloud organizations which he contributed to up until his death. In 2009, Bob began contact with his half-brother Louis Walechka, connecting two long lost families. Bob lived a long and fulfilling life surrounded by countless friends & family. In lieu of a memorial, please consider donations to the Salvation Army, Stearns Co. Historical Society or Paramount Theater & Arts in St. Cloud. There will be a Memorial 'Open House' at the Kelly Inn, St. Cloud, 12-4pm Jan 5th, 2020.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019