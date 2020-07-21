Robert John 'Bob' McGuire



May 13th, 1946 - July 16th, 2020



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Saint Cloud, Minnesota on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM for Robert John 'Bob' McGuire who passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home in Isle, Minnesota. Father Tom Olson will preside. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Masks Required.



Visitation will be from 10-11 AM on Friday, July 24, 2020, Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Saint Cloud, Minnesota.



Robert John "Bob" McGuire, age 74, passed away from esophageal cancer on Thursday, July 16th, 2020 in Isle, MN. Bob went peacefully with his wife and children at his side.



Bob was born on May 13th, 1946 in Saint Cloud, Minnesota to Harry and Rose (Gnifkowski) McGuire. Bob was a 1964 graduate of Cathedral High School in Saint Cloud, Minnesota and afterward served his country in the Army as a Chaplain Assistant from March 1966 - December 1968. He married Jean Nelson on May 8th, 1971 at Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Saint Cloud, Minnesota. He enjoyed an accomplished, respected, and rewarding career in sales and wholesale distributing with Minter-Weisman Company and WAM. Bob was a man of faith and family. Bob put his faith in God and spoke with him often through daily prayer and weekly mass. Bob's devotion to his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends will be profoundly missed. Bob's love of tradition, the lake, boating, fishing, food and drink, laughter, gardening, football, baseball, music and singing brought him joy through the final days of his life.



Bob is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jean (Nelson) McGuire, his children Angela (Jerry) Vlaminck, Meghan (Joel) Paulson, and Daniel (Christine) McGuire, his grandchildren Jack, Luke, Rose, Ellie, Charlie, Leo, and Henry, his sisters Patricia (Richard) Ruff and Mary Sullivan, and his many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Preceding Bob in death were his parents; brothers James McGuire, Fr. Richard McGuire, and Patrick McGuire, brother-in-law Lawrence Sullivan and sister-in-law Maureen McGuire.



Memorial donations may be made to the Sandra J. Schulze Hope Lodge in Rochester, Minnesota and to Eagle's Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.











