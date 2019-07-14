Services Miller-Carlin Funeral Home 3013 Roosevelt Road St. Cloud , MN 56301 (320) 252-7004 Resources More Obituaries for Robert Johnson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Johnson

Clear Lake - Robert Eric Johnson II passed away the evening of July 7, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. He was born on March 9, 1957 to Bob and Carole Johnson in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Robert became "Butch" the minute he was born due to his strange looking hairdo upon arrival. Butch's childhood home was the Island City of Cumberland, Wisconsin. Butch had a very strong sense of honor and loyalty at an early age. This was most evident when he took spankings for his sister after she had stolen an airplane. Butch didn't have the heart to snitch on his sister.



Butch should also be remembered for his no nonsense honesty. He accepted responsibility for rare outbursts of colorful language and made sure his kids knew the meaning of said language so they would be informed enough never to use it. He was especially honest when asked by small children what words meant, much to his wife's horror. Butch was raised to work hard often being described as being driven by a motor. He took pride in doing landscaping and general maintenance on his Camp Eatmore, Kern Lake, Yellow River and home properties. Butch was eternally grateful to his late father and mother for the inherited gifts which brought him so much happiness.But if Butch could be described as a hard worker he also knew how to play harder. To put it simply, Butch was a fun hog and it followed him wherever he went. Some of the most enjoyable times were spent up North with no plans made. The best conversations were had at the deer shack campfire with a beer (or several).



The most endearing quality of Butch was his heart which was full to the brim with compassion. Always a willingness to help, do no harm and to support others in their time of need. Butch was a 28-year-law enforcement veteran with 26 of those years spent with the Saint Cloud Police Department where he served and protected as a patrol officer. He courageously responded to a domestic violence episode which required him to discharge his weapon on duty. He saved lives that day and was awarded a medal of accommodation. He saved a life on his last day on duty earning him more honorable recognition.Butch and Lynette (DeSantis) were married on 2/26/1977 at 18 & 19 years old. A few said their marriage would never make it but it was happy and strong for over 42 years. The true meaning of love that created 3 children. Butch and family spent almost 16 years in Saint Cloud before moving to Clear Lake and spending the last 20 years there. Butch never missed an opportunity to teach his children with patience, discipline them with kindness and support them with love always. He made it known that we were always loved no matter what poor choice we made. Butch reminded his kids often that he was proud of them which built a strong tight knit family.



Butch had 3 other loves bedsides his family, the outdoors, Budweiser and the Green Bay Packers. He made National Television celebrating Brett Favre's record breaking touchdown passes. Surpassing Dan Marino during the Packer - Viking game at the Metrodome. He may have celebrated enough to take a sick day. Upon return and having a cigarette outside with the chief of police, the chief relayed that others had seen him on TV and inquired if he had celebrated too thoroughly the night before. He replied, "I'm calling it food poisoning." His love for the Packers drove him to install satellite TV on the deer shack in effort to "save money." He was often caught saying, "What's Brett Favre got on me but a few million?"A simple man with a love for his family and life. He loved what he had. He said in his final days, "I've got it all why do I have to go?" Cancer could not keep this good man down. Butch managed his battle with dignity and strength. He was always realistic about his options and prepared his family for what was to come. His last words were arguing with his daughter about who loved whom more.



He is survived by his wife Lynette, Sons Robert (Jackie Tendrup), Ryan (Karie Lutz), daughter Sheila (Casey Kolb), 3 beautiful granddaughters Arriah (3), Josirene& Rory (17mo) and 3 unborn grandchildren. Robert is also survived by 3 sisters and 1 brother. He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Carole Johnson and a granddaughter.











