Robert L. Ferguson

Clearwater - A Masonic Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery in Clearwater for Robert L. Ferguson, age 93, of Clearwater, who passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Worshipful Master Shane Granzow will officiate.

Robert was born on September 19, 1927 to Andrew and Louisa (Frogh) Ferguson in Chicago, Illinois. When he was young, Robert's family moved to his family farm in Hasty. Later on, in the mid-1940s, the family moved to Clearwater. Robert honorably served his country in the United State's Army from 1950 until 1952. He was united in marriage to Ruth D. Agnew on July 21, 1956 in Kimball. Together, they built their family farm in rural Clearwater. He was a 70 year member of the Clearwater Historical Masonic Lodge #28.

Robert loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, family was most important to him. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to go both hunting and fishing. Robert was also an extremely creative man. He was an accomplished wood and metal worker and had a unique ability to turn raw materials into anything he envisioned, including furniture, shooting targets and anything else that he needed or wanted. Robert was also an excellent gunsmith and marksman. He especially liked to build and shoot black powder guns. He also enjoyed competitive shooting at Black Powder Rendezvous Shoots, where he won many awards for his marksmanship. Robert will be remembered for living life his own way; if he could put his mind to it… then he did it.

He is survived by his children, Lona (Bob - Deceased) Aldrich and Mark (Darleane); three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister, Julyann (Wes) Granzow; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Ruth; grandson, Max; an infant great-grandson; and brother, George (Jean).

A special thank you to the staff of Country Manor Campus - Pine Cone Lodge for their loving and compassionate care of Robert over the years.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
