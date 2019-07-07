Robert L. Thienes



St. Cloud, MN - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Robert Leon Thienes, age 73. He died unexpectedly of heart complications on July 4, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, in St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church on Wednesday morning. Parish Prayers will be 5:30 PM on Tuesday at Daniel Funeral Home.



Robert was born in St. Cloud, MN on February 6, 1946, the son of Robert P. and Marjorie R. (Richter) Thienes. He graduated as class president of the 1964 St. Cloud Tech high school. He married Pamela Gruber in 1968 and gained her family of origin as he and Pam started their journey and had four children together. He continued his education receiving his graduate degrees in counseling in 1969 and special education in 1974. He began his career as the first counselor at Rocori high school, then moved to the St. Cloud Technical College retiring after a 34 year career as a counselor and special needs coordinator. He wrote many successful grants that profoundly touched the students at the Tech College. He was a strong proponent for vocational education for students with challenges to succeeding.



He had an innate ability to draw people out, letting them know they were important and understood. Bob deeply touched the lives of his students and his community here and while wintering in Arizona. He was a ten year volunteer at the St. Cloud Hospital on the STEP Force and was known as Tuesday Bob to the recipients of Meals on Wheels in Surprise, AZ. Terms of endearment for Bob include: T, Tin Man, Mother, Sota Bob, The Bob, Boppa, the Bobness. He enjoyed rock and roll music, dancing, golf, pickleball, time at the lake, talking over coffee, making the world a better place and being ever available to his grandkids. He valued experiences with friends and family over things. He was looking forward to his 55th reunion and the wedding of his son Mike to Madi in September.



Bob was a much beloved husband, proud and supportive father to his four children, adoring Boppa to his four grandchildren, loving sibling and true friend. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pam, his four children Kris (Jeff) Rydland, Erik (Deb), Mike (Madi), and Rebecca (Aleksey) Cherny, his grandchildren Kyra, Mara, Soren, and Rowan. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Ron, and Pam´s parents Wally and Tannis Gruber.



Safe travels, Dear Heart, and continue to watch over US as we still need you.



Memorials preferred to the Autism Society of Minnesota (AUSM) or the DFL of Minnesota.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 7, 2019