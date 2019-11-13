|
Robert M. "Bob" Kappes
West Battle Lake - Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Robert M. "Bob" Kappes, age 73, of West Battle Lake, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his home. Deacon Steven Yanish will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.
Bob was born in Buckman, Minnesota on November 27, 1945 to Joseph and Helen (Hortsch) Kappes. He attended Cathedral High School and graduated in 1963. After graduation, he entered into the military and honorably served his country in the United States Army. He married Linda Steffens in 1971. They had two sons and moved to St. Joseph, Minnesota. Bob worked as the Vice President of IT at Bankers Systems, Inc. in St. Cloud and later at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility as a groundskeeper. Bob was an avid woodworker and made many beautiful items for family and friends. He enjoyed golf, playing cribbage, fishing in his 'secret spot', and doing projects around the cabin. The cabin was built by Bob himself. Bob was proud of this great place and always welcomed anyone and everyone to enjoy it. You could always count on Bob for a great book recommendation as he was an avid reader. Most importantly, Bob was always there to help any family member or friend in need. He cherished time with his sons, daughter-in-law, granddaughters, nieces and nephews. Bob was always there to cheer you up and make you smile. He will be dearly missed by many.
Survivors include Bob's children, Darren (Jody) Kappes of St. Joseph, and Brandon Kappes of St. Joseph; granddaughters, Lauren and Mykaela Kappes; brothers and sister, Kenny (Margi) Kappes of St. Cloud, Mary Kappes of St. Cloud, Mike (Jannie) Kappes of Grey Eagle; brother-in-law, Mike Johnson and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Helen Kappes and his sister, Patty Johnson.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019