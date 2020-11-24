Robert MaineAlbany - The Funeral Service for Robert Cecil Maine, age 90, will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 1st at the Church of St. Benedict in Avon. There will be a visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church from 10:00-11:00 AM. Robert passed away on Saturday, November 21st at the Melrose Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes. Robert was born on August 5, 1930 in Atkinson County, GA, the son of Robert and Lillie Belle (Dukes) Maine. He joined the Air Force in August of 1949, starting out at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. Early in his 23-year career, he met his bride, Alice Ebnet, in Minneapolis, MN; they married October 13, 1951 at Mitchel Air Force Base on Long Island, NY and were stationed throughout the United States until he retired and took her back home to Holdingford, MN in 1972. After retiring from the Air Force, Robert began working for the United States Postal Service, first as a pedestrian mail carrier in St. Cloud, and then as a rural mail carrier out of Avon, MN. He delivered mail for almost 20 years, and once commented on how lucky he was to be able to do the two things he had always wanted to do in his life, "Fly airplanes, and be a mailman." Robert was active within his community as the public announcer at his sons' high school football and basketball games for many years. Robert was an active member of the Holdingford Legion Club, Holdingford Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Forty & Eight in St. Cloud, MN. He also belonged to the Rural Letter Carriers Association. Robert will always be remembered by his wife of nearly 70 years, Alice Maine; children: Gerald (Karen) Maine of Richmond; Thomas Maine of West Warwick, RI; Dennis (Jeannie) Maine of Elmira, NY; Robert (Kathleen) Maine, Jr. of Las Cruces, NM; Brian (Monica) Maine of Avon; Mary Alice Maine (John Schroeder) of Maple Grove; Douglas (Ann) Maine of Owatonna; Janice Maine of St. Paul; Barbara (Duane) Wittowski of Sauk Rapids; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, with another on the way; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lillie Belle; brothers, James and Herman Maine; half-siblings, Emmett and William Maine, Jessie Mae Browning, and Lessie Jordan; and daughter-in-law, Audrey Maine.