Robert P. Meyer
Robert P. Meyer

St. Louis - Of St. Louis, MO, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away July 6, 2020. Bob leaves behind his wife Dorothy (nee Heltemes), brother Allan of Illinois, and relatives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio and Florida. He was the son of Henry and Eleanor Meyer.

Bob graduated from Cathedral High School, St. Cloud State U. and received a Master's Degree in Industrial Design from IIT in Chicago. Bob was an artist, a designer, an author, a pilot, a soloist, a teacher, provided stage design and makeup for numerous theatrical productions, served in the U.S. Army and founded his own design company.

Bob was an avid kayaker. At the age of 58, Bob kayaked the Mississippi River starting at the headwaters in Northern Minnesota to New Orleans, alone with no cell phone or radio. He chronicled his voyage in his first published book, An Epic Voyage.

His next exploration was tracing the path that Lewis and Clark took at the behest of President Jefferson to find a waterway to the Pacific Ocean following the Louisiana Purchase. The account of his adventure is reported in his just published book entitled Big Winds, Big Water, Big Waves.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Sat. July 18 at St. Richard Catholic Church, 11223 Schuetz Rd., St. Louis, MO 63146. Visitation at 10 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks Cemetery on Mon. July 20 at 10 a.m.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS, St. Louis, MO




Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
JUL
20
Interment
10:00 AM
Jefferson Barracks Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63144
(314) 962-0601
