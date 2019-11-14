Services
Robert P. "Bob" Riedeman

Robert P. "Bob" Riedeman Obituary
Robert "Bob" P. Riedeman

Sauk Rapids - Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Robert "Bob" P. Riedeman, age 65 of Sauk Rapids who passed away Wednesday, November 13 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud surrounded by his family. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Bob was born on March 20, 1954 to Joseph and MaryAnne (Theisen) Riedeman in St. Cloud. He worked as a mechanic at Vision Ease for 27 years then at New Flyer for 18 years before retiring in 2016. Bob was joyful, funny, loving, and had a heart of gold. Bob loved spending time with his grandkids, casino trips, tinkering on old cars, fishing and sitting around the campfire sharing stories.

Bob is survived by his significant other, Rose Meyer of Sauk Rapids; children, Tannia (Nels) Peterson of Sauk Rapids, Jim (Jen) Riedeman of Sartell; grandchildren, Tyler Peterson, Emma Peterson, Brayden Riedeman, Ryne Peterson, Landon Riedeman, and Adalyn Riedeman; brother, David (Chris) Riedeman of Sauk Rapids; sister, Susan Riedeman of Sartell and sister in law, Sue Riedeman. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; brother, Donald; and infant sister.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
