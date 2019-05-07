Robert "Bob" P. Thielman



Avon - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon, MN for Robert "Bob" P. Thielman, 80 who passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center. Rev. Gregory Miller will officiate and inurnment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors by the Albany Legion Post # 482. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the St. Benedict's Catholic Church and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Parish Prayers will be at 4 PM on Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Avon.



Bob was born on August 20, 1938 in St. Cloud to Robert John and Eleanor (Machtemes) Thielman. He was a very active member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church and the Albany Knights of Columbus. Bob worked as a cement finisher for over 40 years before retiring in 2001. He married Margaret C. Backes on June 24, 1967 at St. Benedict's Church in Avon. Bob enjoyed photography, walking, biking, woodworking, cooking, baking and St. John's University (Johnnie) Football games. He also enjoyed spending sunny summer afternoons on his pontoon on Middle Spunk Lake and his daily 4 PM glass of wine with his wife, Margaret. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Margaret Thielman of Avon; children, Dayna (Dan) Rea of Avon and Troy Thielman of Mound; grandchildren, Ian Rea, Devin (Nic) Gertken, Griffin Rea, and Nolan Rea; great grandson, Eli Gertken; siblings, LeRoy (Patty) Thielman of Las Cruces, NM, Kate (John) Frye of St. Paul, Jim Thielman of Holman, WI, LuAnn (Dan) Hufstedler of Maple Grove; and niece, Melissa Thielman.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers, a donation will be made to the St. Cloud Veterans Administration Medical Center.











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 7, 2019