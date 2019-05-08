Services
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel
St. Cloud, MN
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel
St. Cloud, MN
Little Falls - Services celebrating the life of Robert R. Miller, age 61 of Little Falls will be 11:00 AM, Friday, May 10th at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Robert died on Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a time for friends and family to gather after 10:00 AM, Friday at the funeral home.

Robert was born May 15, 1957 in St. Cloud to Raymond and Sonja (Enbom) Miller. He grew up in Waite Park. Robert was as a heavy equipment operator for several years, working across the country. He spent several years in Texas and Colorado. He returned to Minnesota and lived in the Little Falls, Brainerd area. He loved going fishing, hunting, raising his dogs and spending time with his nieces and the rest of his family.

Robert is survived by his brother, Ronald Miller (brother), Nieces: Stephanie and James Payson, Jennifer Miller and Cody Dehn, and Pauline Miller (sister in law).

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 8, 2019
