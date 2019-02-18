Services
Miller-Carlin Funeral Home
300 Railroad Ave
Albany, MN 56307
320-845-2035
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shady's Hometown Tavern
Albany, MN
Robert R. "Bob" Schiffler Obituary
Robert R. "Bob" Schiffler

Albany -

Robert R. "Bob" Schiffler, age 74 of Albany died unexpectedly at his home. His family is honoring his wishes by choosing cremation without a visitation. Bob's family would really love to have family and friends gather with them to celebrate his life. Please join them on Monday, February 18th from 5:00 pm until 8:00 PM at Shady's Hometown Tavern in Albany. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Bob was born June 1st, 1944 in Albany to Wilfred and Anna (Silbernick) Schiffler. He was united in marriage to Janet "Jan" Pulchinski on June 17, 1977. He loved sports, fishing, hunting and his Shady's family, but most of all he loved his wife, children and grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his wife, Jan, Albany; his children, Amy Schiffler, Albany; Kris (Amanda) Schiffler. Albany; Cory (Lisa) Schiffler, Albany and Jill (Jordan) Parrott, Maple Grove. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Haley, Hannah, Braxton , Beckham Schiffler; and his brother and sister, Glenn (Mary) Schffler,

Plymouth and Gerianne Klug, Rice.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Anna; brothers and sisters, Virgil Schiffler; Richard Schiffler, Erv Schiffler, Rita Baltes, Wilfred "Sonny" Schiffler Jr., Del Schiffler, Shirley Schiffler, Gary Schiffler and Lucille Kollodge.

Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 18, 2019
