Robert S. "Bob" Golembeck
1951 - 2020
Robert "Bob" S. Golembeck

St. Cloud, MN - Robert Sylvester Golembeck, age 69, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully though unexpectedly at his home in St. Cloud on Wednesday, June 10. Bob was born in St. Cloud on February 9, 1951, the son of Robert P. and Marie A. (Fandel) Golembeck. He grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Tech High School in 1969.

Bob loved camping trips with family and spending time with his girls. He was a family man that loved all families. A special memory of his was taking the family to Disney in the motor home. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and collecting agates. He found peace and comradery in the woods and on the water. Whether telling tales about past adventures or preparing for the next outing, he enjoyed every minute of it. Bob had a keen eye for agates, which are never out of season, but do need to be cleaned.

Bob turned ideas into reality. His woodworking skills ranged from amazing box gardens, sophisticated humidors to an entire house. Many friends and family will be able to look at Bob's skill and labor for years to come. Which is perfect, because throughout Bob's life, he was the one you could count on no matter the circumstance. If you needed help, Bob was always there to provide whatever he could, even if it was only a hug. Even if you didn't need Bob's assistance, sometimes he would find a way to help you with a practical joke.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert P. Golembeck and nephew Todd Golembeck.

Bob is survived by his mother Marie Golembeck, and siblings, Gloria (Jerry) Thompson, Bill (Sandy) Golembeck, K. Scott Golembeck, and Vickie (John) Mooney; three daughters, Kari (Julien) Kubesh, Kim Perron , and Kristi Pawlak; six grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Cole, Arya, and Peyton; eight nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Bob will be missed for who he was and what he gave during his time with us.

Funeral services for Bob will be at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, Minnesota on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A visitation will be held at 11:00 AM and the funeral will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Home
JUN
16
Funeral
01:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
