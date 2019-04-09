Resources
Spring Hill, FL - Robert Schultz, age 69, of Spring Hill, FL, was born July 13, 1949 and passed away March 28, 2019 in Florida. He was formerly of St. Cloud and Rosemount, MN. He loved the beach.

Survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Becky (John) Anderson of Welch, MN, Troy (Rachel) Schultz of Otsego, MN, Jason Chince; step-children, Tina (Jay) Wunderlich, Diana (Ryan), Tanya Lamay; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Bernice (Ken) Jochum, Erhart (Carol) Schultz, Jim (Debbie) Schultz, Larry (Ann) Schultz, Lenny Schultz, Mike (Patty) Schultz, Sue (Roger) Schreder, Steve Schultz, Nancy Myllykangas, Lynn Volkers, Jeff (Lori) Schultz, Tim Schultz, and Scott Schultz; and brother-in-law, David.

Preceded in death by son, Robert Jr.; parents, Erhart and Leona; sisters, Shirley and Lorraine.

No services in Minnesota. Burial will be in Bushnell National Cemetery in Florida.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Apr. 9, 2019
