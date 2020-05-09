|
|
Robert "Bob" "Skinny" Loesch
Marty - A private graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Marty, MN for Robert "Bob" "Skinny" Loesch, age 74, who died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home.
Bob was born in Richmond, MN to Killian and LaVerne (Krueger) Loesch. He married Janet Robasse on December 1, 2012 in Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN.
Bob enjoyed his sports and coached the Pearl Lake Lakers baseball team. He loved to help others with anything that he could do and was a perfectionist when it came to anything he did. Bob worked in maintenance for Coborn's Inc. for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; stepson, Jeremy Robasse; step-grandchildren, Damian Fiedler, Gauge, and Athena Robasse; sisters, Donna Mae Knaepek, and Beatrice (Dennis) Kenning; nephews, Joe, Tim, and Brian Knaepek and Brad Kenning.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Darrel; stepson, David Robasse and brother-in-law, Frances Knaepek.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020