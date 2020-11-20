Robert (Bob) Testa
St. Cloud. MN - Robert (Bob) Testa passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at home, as he hoped he would. The outgoing and personable business owner was a fixture in the St. Cloud community who cherished his family and friends above all else, as well as embraced and relished the simple joys in life.
Bob was born March 24, 1939 on the South Side of Chicago. He was the son of Italian immigrants, Tranquillo Testa and Irene Vallortigara, and an alumnus of Chicago's Christian Fenger Academy High School.
In 1964 Bob moved to St. Cloud and opened the House of Pizza on Fifth Avenue. As an owner of what he called "a small pizza shop," Bob took great pride in his business and the community he served. He was a charming conversationalist who delighted in chatting with customers, never forgot a name, and genuinely enjoyed helping others. He was strong, proud, fearless, and found a silver lining in every situation. We are so proud of him and grateful for having had him in our lives.
Bob loved patronizing local establishments, traveling near and far, picture-taking, meat raffles, fish fries, weekend getaways, a glass of red wine with an ice cube, festivals and fairs, visiting the Poor Clare's, and most of all socializing with family and friends, new and old.
He took great pride in his children's and grandchildren's varied activities, flipped pizzas for school classes and was always quick to hand out a gift card to his favorite restaurant in town - House of Pizza. He enjoyed old movies and analog phones. He relished a pull tab win almost as much as pulling a stuffed animal out of a box with a crane. He always rooted for the Vikings and was thankful to have lived to see the Chicago Cubs win a World Series. He looked forward to quiet walks in Heritage Park as much as he did discovering a collectible cuckoo clock. The phrase "eat your fruit" will be remembered for generations to come as well as his appetite for artichokes, liver and onions, and of course, a good sausage, mushroom, onion and green pepper pizza.
Bob is survived by his significant other Andrea Steven; the mother of his children Ruth Labat, his children Nicole Testa Boston, Jason Testa and Brandon Testa; son-in-law Gerry; grandsons Marcel, Elliot, David and Jonathan.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, his brothers Ken Cort and Dick Cortopassi, their wives Norma and Rosemary and his ever faithful dog Tiffer.
Bob's family is deeply grateful to CentraCare Hospice and his compassionate team of caregivers, Deb, Dean, Dana, Laura, Peg, Chris, Cindee, Makcario, Katie, and all of those behind the scenes who supported Bob and his family this past year as he dealt with Parkinson's and in his final weeks, COVID.
Donations in Bob's memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
) or to the Poor Clare Nuns of St. Clare's Monastery (421 South 4th Street, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379) where Bob sought prayer and solace throughout his life. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.