Robert "Bob" Tomsche
Sauk Centre - Robert J. "Bob" Tomsche, age 84 of Sauk Centre, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home in The Villages, Florida.
A memorial service will be held at a later date after restrictions are lifted.
Robert John Tomsche was born October 20, 1935 in Albany, Minnesota to Emil and Christine (Broker) Tomsche. Bob attended Holy Family School in Albany for eight years and four years at Albany High School. He continued his education at St. Cloud State University, graduating in 1965. Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957, stationed in Wurzburg, Germany. On June 22, 1963 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Sadlowsky at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon. The couple moved to Sauk Centre in July of 1965 and purchased the Sauk Centre Fleet Supply on south Main Street. A new building was built in 1969 at the present location.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Bishop Busch Council #4863 Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 67, and member and past president of the Chamber of Commerce. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing. He regularly traveled to Canada on fishing trips with his sons and grandsons.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Tomsche of Sauk Centre; children, Kim Tomsche of Mankato, Todd Tomsche of Long Prairie, Kelly (Mark) Winter of St. Joseph, Mark Tomsche of Sauk Centre, and Mike (Susan) Tomsche of Eden Prairie; nine grandchildren, Matt and Sarah Winter, Ashley Tomsche, Amanda, Marcus, Jacob, and Allison Tomsche, and Michael and Chloe Tomsche; five great-grandchildren, Mason and Kylie Winter, Hayleigh Primus, Brooklynn Magnuson, and Lilah Tomsche; brothers and sisters, Edward (Theresa) Tomsche of Melrose, Dorothy (Ben) Schaefer of Fairfax, Virginia, Thomas (Marlyn) Tomsche of Albany, Agnes Cushing of The Villages, Florida, and Mary Lou (Whitey) Christenson of Paynesville.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are preferred to Holy Family School 231 Sinclair Lewis Avenue Sauk Centre, MN 56378.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020