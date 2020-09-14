Robert "Bob" Tomsche



Sauk Centre - Robert J. "Bob" Tomsche, age 84 of Sauk Centre, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home in The Villages, Florida.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. There will be no visitation prior to the Mass on Saturday. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.



Visitation will be from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre. Parish prayers will be at 5:15 p.m. and Knights of Columbus will pray at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.



Robert John Tomsche was born October 20, 1935 in Albany, Minnesota to Emil and Christine (Broker) Tomsche. Bob attended Holy Family School in Albany for eight years and four years at Albany High School. He continued his education at St. Cloud State University, graduating in 1965. Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957, stationed in Wurzburg, Germany. In May of 1960, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Sadlowsky. On June 22, 1963 they were united in marriage at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Avon. They lived in Albany and then St. Cloud while Bob finished school at St. Cloud State. Bob and Dorothy moved to Sauk Centre in July of 1965 and purchased the Sauk Centre Fleet Supply on south Main Street. A new building was built in 1969 at the present location.



He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Bishop Busch Council #4863 Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post 67, and member and past president of the Chamber of Commerce. Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing. He regularly traveled to Canada on fishing trips with his sons and grandsons.



Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Tomsche of Sauk Centre; children, Kim Tomsche of Mankato, Todd Tomsche of Long Prairie, Kelly (Mark) Winter of St. Joseph, Mark Tomsche of Sauk Centre, and Mike (Susan) Tomsche of Eden Prairie; nine grandchildren, Matt and Sarah Winter, Ashley Tomsche, Amanda, Marcus, Jacob, and Allison Tomsche, and Michael and Chloe Tomsche; five great-grandchildren, Mason and Kylie Winter, Hayleigh Primus, Brooklynn Magnuson, and Lilah Tomsche; brothers and sisters, Edward (Theresa) Tomsche of Melrose, Dorothy (Ben) Schaefer of Fairfax, Virginia, Thomas (Marlyn) Tomsche of Albany, Agnes Cushing of The Villages, Florida, and Mary Lou (Whitey) Christenson of Paynesville.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Christine Tomsche; and father and mother-in-law, Leonard and Hildegard Sadlowsky.



Memorials are preferred to Holy Family School 231 Sinclair Lewis Avenue Sauk Centre, MN 56378.



Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store