Robert (Bob) William Yaeger



Cambridge - Robert (Bob) William Yaeger, 78, of Cambridge, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at home with his loving wife Diane by his side following complications from a stroke he suffered in March.



Bob was born July 22, 1941, in St. Cloud to Leo and Juletta (Boerger) Yaeger. While in Minnesota he worked in a variety of positions including being a part-time police officer for North Branch and a barber at Bob's Barber Shop (North Branch). He spent almost 20 years living in Scottsdale and Prescott Valley, Arizona, a place he truly loved. In Arizona, he owned and operated Al's Barber Shop. In his final years, he worked at Enterprise delivering cars throughout Minnesota.



In addition to spending time with his family and friends, Bob enjoyed shooting guns, gardening, cooking, playing pool, and spoiling his pets. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and story telling.



Bob is survived by his wife of 38 years; his children John (Kaye) Luetke, Todd (Lisa) Yaeger, Heidi (Ken) McBride, Blaine (Kathy) Yaeger, Justine (Greg) Linder, and Kevin Evans; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; siblings Jan Perry, Judy (Al) Lassen, Dianne "Tiny" Beumer, Steve (Kathy) Yaeger, and Joel (Rhonda) Yaeger; his pets Ziva, Tally, Spaz, and Calvin; as well as many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents as well as his siblings Jim, Sandy (Bodeker), and Deb (Zenzen).



A celebration of life gathering will be held Friday, June 26th from 4:00 - 8:00 PM, with a family sharing time at the end, at Strike Life Tributes, 720 1st Avenue East in Cambridge Memorials are preferred.









