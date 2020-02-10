Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Roberta M. "Butch" Kosel

St. Cloud, MN - A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Roberta M. "Butch" Kosel, age 84, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Centra Care Therapy Suites in Sartell. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate.

Roberta was born October 4, 1935 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Peter and Effie (Joslin) Ley. She married Robert A. Kosel on June 10, 1957 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Butch loved to socialize, golf and play cards, she especially enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She lived most of her life in St. Cloud and was a member of Holy Spirit Parish.

Survivors include her sons, Michael (Lynda Evans) of St. Cloud, Bradley (Tami) of Thief River Falls, Jeffrey of Waite Park; and six grandchildren, Philip, Eric, Brett, Taylor, Troy and Toni.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; brothers, Richard and Arthur; sisters, Esther Carrier and Shirley Ley.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
