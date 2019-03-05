Robyn Dee York



St. Cloud - Robyn Dee York, age 71, died February 28, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in Saint Augusta. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Private services will be held to honor her life.



Robyn was born July 27, 1947 to two loving parents Rodney and Joyce (Osterloh) Ball in Fremont, Nebraska. She married Dwight York on September 24, 1966 and together they had four children.



The primary focus and love of her life was her family. She was a devoted and loving mother who took great pride in her children and grandchildren. Robyn was an avid and accomplished artist with a preference for watercolors. Art was her passion and she was always striving to improve her knowledge and skills. Robyn attended many art workshops in the United States and overseas and taught art related courses throughout her life. She also worked nine years as a manager, and later regional manager, for the book store chain, Book World.



Robyn is survived by her husband Dwight York of Saint Cloud; children, Chris (Trish) York of the Netherlands, Rafe York of Jackson, Addie (Jeff) Rysavy of Pequot Lakes, Zane (Kelly) York of Brooklyn, NY, and five grandchildren; Lola, Sam, Finn, Otto and Axel. Survivors also include her mother Joyce Ball, brother Todd (Ronda) Ball and sister Darcy (Tom) McBride. Robyn was preceded in death by her father Rodney Ball.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Quiet Oaks Hospice House or cancer research are preferred.



Obituary and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary