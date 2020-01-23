Services
Shelley Funeral Chapels - Little Falls Chapel
214 2nd Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
(320) 632-5242
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodger Nauertz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodger A. Nauertz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodger A. Nauertz Obituary
Rodger A. Nauertz

Saint Cloud - Rodger A. Nauertz, of Saint Cloud, formerly of Little Falls, MN and Chicago, IL, peacefully passed away on 1/19/20 at Centra Care Hospital surrounded by his family and loved ones. He is preceded in death by parents Doris and Howard Nauertz & sister, Dolores Nauertz. Survived by daughter, Sarah Klier-Nauertz; Sister, Judy Logue; Brother, Merlin Nauertz; Brother, Cedric Nauertz and lifetime friend Betty Klier (Terrance Pekas). He is so very loved and is missed dearly by many. Visitation 2-3 PM on Monday, January 27st, 2020 with service held at 3 PM at Shelley's Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. 125 2nd, Ave SE, Little Falls, MN 56345.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -