Rodger A. Nauertz
Saint Cloud - Rodger A. Nauertz, of Saint Cloud, formerly of Little Falls, MN and Chicago, IL, peacefully passed away on 1/19/20 at Centra Care Hospital surrounded by his family and loved ones. He is preceded in death by parents Doris and Howard Nauertz & sister, Dolores Nauertz. Survived by daughter, Sarah Klier-Nauertz; Sister, Judy Logue; Brother, Merlin Nauertz; Brother, Cedric Nauertz and lifetime friend Betty Klier (Terrance Pekas). He is so very loved and is missed dearly by many. Visitation 2-3 PM on Monday, January 27st, 2020 with service held at 3 PM at Shelley's Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. 125 2nd, Ave SE, Little Falls, MN 56345.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020