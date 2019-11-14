|
|
Rodger Malikowski
Willmar - Rodger Malikowski, 76, of Willmar, died Tuesday, November 5th at his home. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am, Saturday, November 16th at Church of St. Mary in Willmar with interment in the columbarium at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post #167. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm, Friday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to the American Legion Post #167 Building Fund. www.hafh.org. Following the service, interment and luncheon, everyone is invited to the American Legion for a time of sharing.
Rodger was born July 14, 1943, at home, by a mid-wife, in Foley, Minnesota, the son of Daniel and Dorothy (Lepinski) Malikowski. He grew up in the Gilman/Foley area, and graduated from Foley High School in 1961. Rodger then served in the United States Air Force for almost a year before receiving a medical discharge.
Following his discharge, he worked at various jobs until 1962 when began his 36year career as a baker working for Lincoln Del, a deli and bakery on Lake Street in St. Louis Park. He was married to Karen Stanley. Two children, Wynn and Kelly, were born to this union. Rodger was later married to Danette Saunders to which a daughter, Dawn, was born. He retired in 1986 from the bakery and he began driving school bus and was a custodian for the Robbinsdale School District.
On July 14, 1990, Rodger was united in marriage to Terry Paulson and in 2005 they moved to Willmar to be half way between Terry's family from Marshall and Rodger's family in Foley. Since moving to Willmar and in retirement, Rodger kept busy mowing lawns, garden tilling and snow blowing. He was a dedicated member of American Legion Post #167 where he was currently the Chamber of the Board. Rodger was also an active member of the Grande Boiture Du Minnesota 40 and 8, member of Post #1639 and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2334.
When he wasn't volunteering at the American Legion, you could find him enjoying the outdoors hunting, fishing or golfing. Rodger was very proud to share his baking, canning, and cooking with others. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, having collected a large assortment of Packer memorabilia. His love of jokes and being a prankster will be remembered by many with even himself being the blunt of the jokes most of the time.
Surviving are his wife, Terry; children: Wynn (and Sara), Kelly, Dawn and Brenda; nine grandchildren: Zachary, Emily, Shandon, Tiffany, Mariah, Addison, Samantha, Cole and Cheyenne and three great grandchildren, Peyton, Riley and Grayson. He is also survived by eleven siblings and many nieces and nephews.
Rodger was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers and one sister.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019