Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine's Catholic Church
Farming, MN
Roger Christen


1947 - 2020
Roger Christen Obituary
Roger Christen

Albany - A Mass of Christian Burial for Roger Christen will be at St. Catherine's Catholic Church of Farming, MN, at 11:00 AM on March 14. Roger was born September 15, 1947 to Herbert and Theresa (Douvier) Christen. He graduated from Albany High School in 1965 and was drafted into the Army in 1966. He went to medic training and was stationed at Cu Chi in Vietnam with the 25th Infantry Division as a medic. He married Linda Trulson in 1971. He enlisted in the Air Force and became an Environmental Health Specialist in 1973 living in many different states. Roger and Linda were later divorced. Roger worked at the St. Cloud Veterans Hospital from 1977 as a Social Service Assistant for alcoholic and chemical dependent veterans until he retired. He was a member of the Albany American Legion and lifetime member of the Melrose VFW. He enjoyed fishing with family and friends. He did some hunting, mostly with black powder or using a crossbow. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Theresa. Roger is survived by his sister, Jeanette Royce; children, Michelle Christen, Jeremiah Christen, and Matthew (Tanya) Christen; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
