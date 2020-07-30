1/1
Roger J. Braun
1937 - 2020
Roger J. Braun

Sartell - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Roger J. Braun who passed away at his cabin in Backus on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Roger Braun was born on June 20, 1937 in St. Cloud to John and Veronica (Weyrauch) Braun. He was united in marriage to LaVerne Weyer on August 21, 1962 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Roger lived most of his life in Sauk Rapids and worked as a Business Teacher in Holdingford and Sauk Rapids for a total of 19 years. He then worked in sales for Nestle for 17 years, retiring in 1997. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Roger was a faithful, hardworking, and selfless man who was very ambitious and a great listener. He enjoyed being at the cabin in Backus, traveling, playing golf, and fishing. Roger and LaVerne wintered in Arizona for the last 20 years where he enjoyed playing softball and tennis. He was also a Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Roger is survived by his wife, LaVerne of Sartell; children, Steven of Sauk Rapids, Craig (Carie) of Sauk Rapids, and Scott (Catherine) of Lakeville; sister, Alice Kramer of Paris, IL; sisters-in-law, Mary Braun of Edina and Laurel Braun of Rochester; grandchildren Alex, Peyton, Noah, Sophia, and Faye Braun. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Willard, Ralph, and John Braun, Rose Ann Lilledahl, and Sr. Alexine; brothers-in-law, Robert Kramer and Don Lilledahl; and sister-in-law, Luella Braun.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
AUG
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
