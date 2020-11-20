Roger R. HaskampSt. Cloud, MN - Roger Raymond Haskamp, age 75, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Due to the pandemic, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial with full military honors will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.Roger was born June 16, 1945 in Melrose, MN to Raymond G. and Bertha T. (Kunstleben) Haskamp. He served in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1966 during the Vietnam War. Roger married Pauline Steinhoff on June 14, 1965 at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Sauk Centre, MN. He was employed by Cold Spring Granite Company. Roger was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.Survivors include son, Jeffrey Haskamp of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Jana (Jim) Haskamp of Alexandria, MN; adopted daughter, Tammie Lamb; siblings, Ron (Jan) Haskamp of Melrose, MN; Rita (Dave) Cokley of Sauk Centre, MN; and Rick (Diane) Haskamp of Sauk Centre, MN; six grandchildren, Matthew (Brandon) Haskamp, Nicole (Dylan) Henderson, Colton Haskamp, Logan Haskamp, Jordan Haskamp and Mason Haskamp, and three great grandchildren, Bentley, Ian and Kinley.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Pauline on March 24, 2013, daughter Tina Marie Haskamp in 1969, and grandson, Douglas Haskamp-Hagen.Memorials are preferred.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Roger's grandson, Matthew, for the compassionate care he provided for his grandfather.