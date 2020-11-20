1/1
Roger R. Haskamp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger R. Haskamp

St. Cloud, MN - Roger Raymond Haskamp, age 75, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Due to the pandemic, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial with full military honors will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Roger was born June 16, 1945 in Melrose, MN to Raymond G. and Bertha T. (Kunstleben) Haskamp. He served in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1966 during the Vietnam War. Roger married Pauline Steinhoff on June 14, 1965 at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Sauk Centre, MN. He was employed by Cold Spring Granite Company. Roger was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

Survivors include son, Jeffrey Haskamp of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Jana (Jim) Haskamp of Alexandria, MN; adopted daughter, Tammie Lamb; siblings, Ron (Jan) Haskamp of Melrose, MN; Rita (Dave) Cokley of Sauk Centre, MN; and Rick (Diane) Haskamp of Sauk Centre, MN; six grandchildren, Matthew (Brandon) Haskamp, Nicole (Dylan) Henderson, Colton Haskamp, Logan Haskamp, Jordan Haskamp and Mason Haskamp, and three great grandchildren, Bentley, Ian and Kinley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Pauline on March 24, 2013, daughter Tina Marie Haskamp in 1969, and grandson, Douglas Haskamp-Hagen.

Memorials are preferred.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Roger's grandson, Matthew, for the compassionate care he provided for his grandfather.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Benson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved