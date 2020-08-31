Roger UrbanskiSaint Cloud - Services celebrating the life of Roger Urbanski, age 78 of St. Cloud will be 11:00 AM Thursday, September 3rd at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Roger died at his home on Friday after a long battle with Alzheimer's. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM, Thursday at the funeral home.Roger was born on December 24, 1941 in St. Cloud to Roger Sr and Delphine (Malikowski) Urbanski. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1959. He started working for Pan-O-Gold Bakery in March of 1962. On September 12, 1962, he married Mary J. Lenarz in the St. Anthony Catholic Church. Roger worked at Pan-O-Gold until he retired as the Production Manager on November 18, 2011.Roger is survived by his wife, Mary Urbanski, St. Cloud; his children, Rodney Urbanski, St. Cloud; Pam (Jeffrey) Ocel, North Attleboro, MA and Kim (Paul) Welch, St. Cloud. He is also survived by six grandchildren and his brothers and sisters; Doreen (Gary) Julkowski, Coon Rapids; Dennis (Darleen) Urbanski, Richmond; Mary Jo (Tom) Porcharsky, Snow Flake, AZ; Greg Urbanski, Avon and Karen (Jim) Younger, Vancouver, BC Canada.He is preceded in death by his son Kurt Urbanski and his parents.