Roger William Haugen age 86, died peacefully with his family surrounding him on July 23, 2019. Roger was born March 23, 1933 in Kerkhoven Township, near Sunberg Minnesota to Willie and Mabel (Rudningen) Haugen. He grew up on the family farm and was baptized and confirmed at Spring Creek Lutheran Church. Roger graduated from Kerkhoven High School in 1951. He spent his high school years and early adulthood in partnership with his father raising crops and dairy cattle. Roger was in the Air Force for a short time before attending the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.



He married Mariel Ann Voss on August 20, 1960 in Sioux City, Iowa at Trinity Lutheran Church. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary this year. Throughout their married life, Roger and Mariel resided in New Ulm, Minneapolis, Albany, Crookston, Hastings, Faribault, St. Cloud, Becker, and also spent winters in Rio Verde, Arizona. After earning his degree, Roger started his banking career as an Agricultural Representative with Stearns County Nation Bank in Albany, Minnesota. In the years to follow, he gained lending experience at several other financial institutions until 1976, when he became co-owner and Executive Vice President of Santiago State Bank in Santiago, Minnesota. In August of 1976, he and his family moved from the Becker area to St. Cloud, where they resided the next twenty years, with Roger commuting to Santiago and Becker. In 1988, Roger became sole owner of the bank (later re-named Sherburne State Bank) and built additional branches in Princeton (2000) and St. Cloud (2007). Being community-minded, Roger took pride in assisting fellow business owners establish footholds in the Becker area, including the local lumber yard, grocery store, and hardware store. His infectious sense of humor was a staple in both his work life and his family life. He loved his family and adored his eight grandchildren. He encouraged them to learn the game of golf and commonly gave them rides on his golf cart as they were growing up. Roger was proud of his Norwegian heritage and enjoyed telling the children stories of his childhood, complete with Julebukking and krumkake. He became famous for his yellow sweaters and for his constant quote "the main thing is not to get excited!".



Roger was preceded in death by his Parents, infant sister Margaret, and older sister Betty. He is survived by his wife Mariel and three children, Peter William (Jennifer), Elizabeth Carroll Ulrich (Eddie), David Voss (Tiffany), and eight grandchildren, Curtis William, Katherine Elizabeth, Nicholas John, Chelsey Anne, Abigail Mae, Ruby Carroll, Mallory Elizabeth, and Monique Bebe. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.



Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 AM, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St Cloud Minnesota. Visitation will be at 9:30 am, prior to the service on Saturday. Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Funeral Home St Cloud. (williamsdingmann.com)



Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Cloud, MN 56301.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 25, 2019