Rolland KnudsenClearwater - Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, with visitation one hour prior, Monday November 30, 2020 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Rollie Knudsen, 78, who died Wednesday at his home in Clearwater. Burial will follow the service at the Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.Rollie was born May 30, 1942 in Blair, Nebraska to Elmer L. & Edna E. (Wulf) Knudsen. He moved to Minnesota shortly after his high school graduation in 1962. Rollie married Elsie Lovald on January 1, 1994. He was a meat cutter for 38 years prior to his retirement in 2007.Rollie enjoyed Minnesota Twins baseball games, bird watching, and yard work which included mowing the grass and cutting firewood. He was a member of Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater.Rollie is survived by his wife Elsie; sons, Darwin of St. Cloud; David of Savage; granddaughter Kelsey of Sauk Rapids; great grandsons, Hunter and Brantley; brother Dennis of Pierz; and sisters, Carol June Priztel of Fairview Park, OH; Susan Fleege of Foley; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents.