1/1
Rollie Joseph Trettel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rollie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rollie Joseph Trettel, 56-year-old resident of Bowlus died April 19th, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held for Rollie on Saturday, August 8 th 2020 at Holy Cross Church in North Prairie at 11:00 A.M. Please respect COVID-19 Social Distancing Guidelines. This will be an outdoor memorial service on the church grounds. Please bring your own lawn chair and please dress according to the weather. Family and Friends should gather at 10:00 A.M. prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Rollie is survived by his wife Mardelle of Bowlus; children, Tyler (Heather) Trettel of Sauk Rapids, Adam (Noel) Trettel of Rice, Bethany (Steven) Dalen of Rice; siblings, George (Terri) Trettel of Bowlus, Donald (Tanya) Trettel of Upsala, Lorrie Bucher of Switzerland; grandchildren, Lincoln, Lennon, Layla Trettel, Kade and Koein Trettel, Torin and Emric Dalen.

Please feel free to leave on-line condolences on www.emblombrennyfuneral.com or mail cards and condolences to

Emblom Brenny Funeral Service

900 1st Street SE

Little Falls, MN 56345

The funeral arrangements for Rollie are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 27 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
900 First Street Southeast
Little Falls, MN 56345
(320) 632-4393
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved