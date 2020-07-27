Rollie Joseph Trettel, 56-year-old resident of Bowlus died April 19th, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held for Rollie on Saturday, August 8 th 2020 at Holy Cross Church in North Prairie at 11:00 A.M. Please respect COVID-19 Social Distancing Guidelines. This will be an outdoor memorial service on the church grounds. Please bring your own lawn chair and please dress according to the weather. Family and Friends should gather at 10:00 A.M. prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Rollie is survived by his wife Mardelle of Bowlus; children, Tyler (Heather) Trettel of Sauk Rapids, Adam (Noel) Trettel of Rice, Bethany (Steven) Dalen of Rice; siblings, George (Terri) Trettel of Bowlus, Donald (Tanya) Trettel of Upsala, Lorrie Bucher of Switzerland; grandchildren, Lincoln, Lennon, Layla Trettel, Kade and Koein Trettel, Torin and Emric Dalen.
Please feel free to leave on-line condolences on www.emblombrennyfuneral.com
or mail cards and condolences to
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service
900 1st Street SE
Little Falls, MN 56345
The funeral arrangements for Rollie are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.