Sauk Rapids - A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Roman F. Lutz, age 93, who passed away peacefully at his home in Sauk Rapids on Saturday, February 4, 2019. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.



Roman F. Lutz was born November 17, 1925 in Mayhew Lake to Herman and Magdalene (Ritzko) Lutz. He was united in marriage to Violet "Vi" Muellner on January 15, 1948 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park. Roman proudly served our country in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion in Sauk Rapids. He and Vi moved to Alaska for 6 years in 1951 before spending the rest of their life in the Sauk Rapids area. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming and bowling. Roman was a loving, kind, hardworking, independent, and strong-willed man. Most importantly, he was a great dad.



Roman is survived by his wife, Vi of Buffalo; children, Larry (Yvonne) Lutz of Minnetonka, Dennis (Kathy) Lutz of Sauk Rapids, John (Karen) Lutz of Woodstock, GA, Mark (Julie) Lutz of Green River, WY, Kathy Lutz Kampa of Watertown and Carol (Orville) Peters of Buffalo; brother, Harold (Julie) Lutz of Sauk Rapids; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Linda Warner of Danbury, WI; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Lutz; and brother, Albert Lutz.



Obituary and guestbook available online: www.williamsdingmann.com











Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 12, 2019