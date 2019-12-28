|
Roman Hellermann
Melrose - Roman J. Hellermann, age 84 of Melrose, passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by his family on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the CentraCare Melrose Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 30 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ron Dockendorf officiating and Deacon Ernie Kociemba assisting. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday (TODAY) at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church in Grey Eagle. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Roman Joseph Hellermann was born February 4, 1935 in Melrose Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Henry and Rosina (Wessel) Hellermann. On February 12, 1962 he was united in marriage to Bernice Trisco at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Roman farmed five miles north of Melrose in Melrose Township and retired in 1992. Roman and Bernice moved to Melrose where Roman worked for Patty's Catering from 1992 through 2009. Together they watered the flowers along the streets of Melrose for over fifteen years.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose, Sts. Bernard & Elizabeth Society, and St. Joseph's Society. Roman enjoyed fishing year-round, playing cards, having coffee at the café, taking an occasional trip to the casino, and was proud to be a John Deere man. Roman loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Bernice Hellermann of Melrose; children, Thomas (Sandy) Hellermann of Long Prairie, Barbara (Kevin) Zierden of New Munich, and Darlene (Alver) Schlangen of Paynesville; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Henry "Hank" Hellermann of Vadnais Heights, Elmer (Anna) Hellermann of Melrose, Dorothy (Alvin) Schneider of Sauk Centre, Simon (Mary) Hellermann of Sauk Centre, and Roselyn (Pete) Lehner of Shakopee; and sisters-in-law, Kathy Elfering of Melrose and Rita Hellermann of Sauk Centre.
Roman was preceded in death by parents; son, Darrell Hellermann on May 11, 1992; brothers, Paul Hellermann, Norbert Hellermann, and Richard Hellermann; and sisters, Mary Ann Primus, Loretta Hinnenkamp, and Marcella Frericks.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019