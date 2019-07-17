|
Ron Danielson
- - Ron "RD" Danielson, age 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by family.
He was an avid golfer, hunter, SCSU athletics fan, as well as past-president of the St. Cloud Granite Rotary Club.
He is survived by wife Sue (Batzler) Danielson, daughter Nikki (Paul) Buchanan, sister Carol (Ralph) Knight, grandchildren Avery and Tyler, along with many relatives and friends. We are blessed to have had him in our lives. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Celebrations of life will be held at the Senior Citizen Building at 735 6th St. Dawson, MN on August 3rd from 2-4pm as well as at the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill 1101 Division St. Waite Park, MN on August 4th from 1-4pm.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 17, 2019