Ronald C. Portner
Rice - Ronald C. Portner, age 65 of Rice, Minnesota died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 am on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Ulm. Father Gerald Meidl will celebrate the Mass, and burial will follow in the New Ulm Catholic Cemetery in New Ulm.
Visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Thursday at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home-North Chapel in New Ulm and continue from 10-11 am on Friday at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Social distancing guidelines must be practiced, and all guests in attendance at the visitation and funeral will be required to wear a mask.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Donna Portner of Rice; his sons, Cory (Erin) Portner of Sauk Rapids, Scott (Heather) Portner of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; his grandchildren, Cade, Emma, Easton, Maddison, Brielle, and Kase; his mother, Cyrilla Portner; and his sister, Leona (Jim) Arndt of New Ulm.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Portner who died in 1971.
Ronald "Ron" Carl Portner was born October 13, 1954, in New Ulm to Marvin and Cyrilla (Gulden) Portner. He was a 1973 graduate from New Ulm Public High School. Ron started his long career in the baking industry working as a baker at the New Ulm Hy-Vee. This career took him from New Ulm, to Fairmont, Grand Island, and Lincoln, Nebraska before he ended with Coborn's in Saint Cloud where he ran the ovens for the Coborn's Central Bakery. Ron was united in marriage to Donna Wenninger on August 31, 1974, at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. This union blessed the couple with two boys whom together they eventually raised in Rice, Minnesota. Besides his work, there were a variety of hobbies that brought Ron great joy in life. He was always a quiet man who had a true love for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, 4-wheeling, and boating. Many laughs were shared and memories were made with his sons at hunting camp over the years. He prided himself on the fact that he was able to pass this love of the outdoors on to his sons and well as his grandchildren as his legacy. Ron also took tremendous pride in his gardens which provided for endless opportunities for canning and freezing his harvests. What he loved most in life was time he got to spend with his wife, his sons, and his grandchildren. Although his passing seems so sudden and unexpected, countless cherished memories will forever stay in the hearts and minds of all who knew him best. Blessed be those memories. Mvfh.org