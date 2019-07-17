Services
Ronald D. Johnson Obituary
Ronald D. Johnson

St. Cloud, MN - A Memorial Gathering to celebrate the life of Ronald D. Johnson, 60, of St. Cloud will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Warner Lake Open Air Shelter, 1485 County Road 143, Clearwater. Ron passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Ron was born on Oct. 2, 1958 in Fort Dodge, Iowa to Donald and Beverly Johnson. He worked for School District #742 for many years, currently at Quarryview Education Center.

Ron was devoted to his family. He truly was a good man who was well loved. He will be dearly missed!

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Laura; mother, Bev; sons, Matthew and Zach both of St. Cloud; siblings, Kenny (Gina), Diane (Mike) Schonauer; and many relatives and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Donald in 2016.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

"Forever wasn't long enough."



Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 17, 2019
