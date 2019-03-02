Resources
Minnetonka - Ronald Darrell Pietrzak 73, of Minnetonka Minnesota passed away at the Northridge Nursing and Care Facility in New Hope, Minnesota on Feb. 3rd, 2019 from complications of cancer. Ron was born in St. Cloud, MN on Dec.14th, 1945 to Leo and Clara (Lepinski) Pietrzak. Ron attended Foley and Sauk Rapids Schools. After graduation Ron went to the St.Cloud Beauty College.

Ron married Carol Walz in St.Cloud and they moved to the cities where they had three children and he owned and operated beauty salons. Ron also had Ron's beauty salon in Hopkins Minnesota. Ron and Carol loved entertaining family at their lake home on Clearwater Lake along with his love for animals, gardening and flowers. Ron is survived by his children Jason, Tiffany (Donal) and Joe, his four grandchildren and his siblings, Rosie (Dick ) Leyk, Madeline Vizenor, Leon,(Marsha), Jonelle Sandstrom (Joe Martinez), Michelle and Eileen Rajkowski, along with many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death where his wife Carol, his parents, grandparents and brother-in-law Roger Vizenor.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 2, 2019
