Ronald Edward BeckerWaite Park, MN - Ronald Edward Becker, age 71 of Waite Park passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing guideline will be followed. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waite Park, MN.Ronald was born April 4, 1949 in St. Cloud, MN to Edward and Cecelia (Schnurrer) Becker. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1967. He was united in marriage to Mary S. Kalla at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park on September 20, 1975. Ron worked a variety of jobs including the railroad, Franklin/Electrolux, and Big Bear. Later he worked at Appert's for over 20 years, retiring in 2011. Ron was a sports fan. He actively followed Minnesota College and professional baseball, football, and hockey teams. He was also an avid softball player. Ron was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, St. Cloud Aerie #622Survivors include daughter, Amy (Dan) Dostal of Sartell, MN, grandchildren, Easton and Emersyn and sister Bonnie (Duane) Lahr of St. Cloud. Also surviving are brothers and sisters-in-law, Joe (Bonnie) Kalla of St. Cloud, Kathryn (Peter) Bahe and Chris (Nancy) Kalla both of Waite Park, and Mark (Christine) Kalla of Woodbury, along with many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary (July 2019), sister Beverly Dohrmann, sister-in-law Amy Kline, and nephew Jesse Raden.The family extends a special thank you to the family, friends, and neighbors who provided in valuable support to Ron and his family over the past several years.