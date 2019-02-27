|
Ronald "Ron" J. Delinski Jr.
Saint Cloud - August 15, 1960 - December 4, 2018
Ronald "Ron" J. Delinski, Jr., age 58, formerly of Erie, Pennsylvania passed away, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, in Saint Cloud, Minnesota.
Ron worked at Hammermill in Erie, until its closing, and then moved to Minnesota to work for Verso Paper until it closed as well.
We will always remember Ron as an avid hunter, daily lotto player, and someone who was proud to be an American. To say he will be greatly missed is an understatement.
Ron is survived by his sweetheart, Joann Anderson, her daughter Kayla Anderson & partner Kendra Erickson, daughter Stephanie Anderson & fiancé Dave Reinke and grandkids; Davis and Rayna. Also, his best friend and dog, Lacy Jo. Ron's Mother, Bootsie Delinski & sister Cindy Delinski in Erie, PA; his son, Ronald J. Delinski, III in Mount Pleasant, SC.
The service and celebration of life for Ron will be held at The Waters Church in Sartell, Minnesota on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Feb. 27, 2019