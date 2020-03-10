Services
Daniel Funeral Homes
1010 2nd St. N.
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 251-0383
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Pearl Lake, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Pearl Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald J. Gregory


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald J. Gregory Obituary
Ronald J. Gregory

Pearl Lake - A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake for Ronald J. Gregory, age 61 of Pearl Lake who passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Interment will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the church in Pearl Lake. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Ronald was born October 3, 1958 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Paul and Lorraine (Sufka) Gregory.

Ron is survived by nieces and nephew, Jacki (Clint Smith) Stockinger of St. Cloud, Kate (Kyle) Meyer of Elk River and Ben (Roni) of Kimball.

He was preceded in death by parents; brother, Rick; and sister, Marilyn Stockinger.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniel Funeral Homes
Download Now