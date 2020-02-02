|
Ronald "Ron" L. Ebnet
Litchfield - Ronald "Ron" L. Ebnet, age 79, of Litchfield, MN died on Friday January 31, 2020 at the Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield, MN. Visitation will be held from 4 - 7 PM on Tuesday February 4 with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service at the church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield, MN.
Ronald Leo Ebnet, the son of Leo and Hilda (Oderman) Ebnet was born on March 15, 1940 in St. Cloud, MN. He graduated from Holdingford High School in 1958. He received his Art Degree from St. John's University in 1962 and his teaching degree from the St. Cloud University in 1964. Ron was united in marriage to Crystal Brovold at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield on August 19, 1967. This union was blessed with two girls, Kelly in 1970 and Kerry in 1973. He was a member of the Church of St. Philip where he was active with the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Aid Society. He was a member of the Jaycees and past mayor of Litchfield, MN. Ron and Crystal spent their retirement years traveling and working in their many flower and vegetable gardens. He enjoyed tailgating at St. John's University football games, art, cooking, gardening, putting jigsaw puzzles together, playing bridge, bingo and cribbage; and attending the activities of his grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his daughters Kelly of Cold Spring and Kerry (Chris) Herker of Sartell, 3 grandchildren Lauren, Molly and Luke Herker; and three nephews, Trevor, Travis and Troy Brovold. He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Hilda; wife Crystal; and brothers John and Robert.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020