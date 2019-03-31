|
|
Ronald (Ron) Neuman
- - Ronald D. Neuman, age 63, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his home. Ron was born October 15, 1955 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Lewis and Bernice Neuman. He grew up in the St. Cloud area and went to school there, also St. Cloud State. He entered the Army and served in Viet Nam, after being honorably discharged, he worked at the VA Hospital in St. Cloud. He came to the Milaca area and worked for Milaca Unclaimed Frieght for 20 years and retired in October 2017.
He married Donna (Nathe) Otkin in Las Vegas on May 8th, 2001, they made many fun and fond memories together, enjoying each other's company. Ron enjoyed spending time at our friend's cabin in Chetex, WI, relaxing at home, watching all the Vikings games and hosting Super Bowl Sunday parties at the house with his buddies. He also enjoyed his "old Westerns" and game shows on t.v., cooking, BBQs, listening to his music out on the deck, sometimes a little too loud, this last winter we played cards for many hours, sometimes way into the night, so glad we got to enjoy that time together. He loved the visits with his step-granddaughters, enjoyed reading books to them, playing their card games, coloring and painting.
He was a loving and kind husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to all that were a part of his life, thank God for letting me share the wonderful years we had together.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Donna, son Justin Neuman, Sartell; grandchildren Joey & Brianna. Step-daughter Laura (Loren) Olson, Foley; step-grandchildren: Alisha Orton, Lillington, NC, Jesse (Jessica) Orton and step-great-grandchildren Jaylinn, Lydia and Emma Orton, Royalton.
Brothers, Lewis Jr. (Elaine) Neuman, Sartell; Jim (Pat) Neuman, Parkers Prairie; Mike Neuman, Eagan; Raymond Neuman, St. Cloud; sister Theresa (Leon) Schlichting, Fergus Falls.
Step-sister Carol Schwankle, Lakeville. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Ron requested no service, I am honoring his wishes.
Go rest high on that mountain, Ron.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 31, 2019