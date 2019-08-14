Services
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Ronald R. "Ron" Walz


1956 - 2019
Ronald R. "Ron" Walz Obituary
Ronald "Ron" R. Walz

Sauk Rapids - A Celebration of Life will be from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Ronald "Ron" R. Walz, age 62, who passed away Monday at his home. There will be a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Ron was born December 1, 1956 in St. Cloud to Eugene & Annabell (Gronau) Walz. He married Gail Muller on July 22, 1974 in Wichita Falls, KS and the couple made their home in Sauk Rapids. He worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator at the paper mill in Sartell for 35 years. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trips up north to the camper. He was a true Minnesota outdoorsman, houndsman and family man. Ron was caring, funny, always up for a good laugh, a mentor and treated his friends like family.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Gail of Sauk Rapids; children, Tina (Tom) Valerius of St. Joseph, Sarah Walz (fiancé, Mike Gisler) of Rockville, Theresa "Fred" (Ron) Vossen of Cold Spring, and Mike (Michaela) Walz of Sauk Rapids; sisters and brother, Deb (Mike) Stevens of Rice, Jean (David) Happke of Little Falls, and Danny Walz of Rice; nine grandchildren and one on the way. Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

www.williamsdingmann.com

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 14, 2019
