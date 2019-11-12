|
|
Ronald T. Achmann
Avon - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Benedict's Church in Avon for Ronald T. Achmann, 73 of Avon who passed away on November, 9. 2019 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Rev. Gregory Miller, OSB will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Benedicts Church in Avon and one hour prior to mass on Saturday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Avon.
Ronald was born on August 3, 1946 in Avon to Theodore J. and Marcella (Wiechmann) Achmann. He married Joan Krystosek on November 28, 1970. Ronald was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force as well as a member of St. Benedict's Church and Albany American Legion. Ron worked as a machinist for Colombia Gear as well as his farm. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, bowling, Minnesota Twins Baseball, spending time at the casino and listening to his son's polka band. He will be dearly missed by all.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Achmann of Avon; son, Ron Achmann, Jr. of Avon; sister, Joan (Bill) Achmann-Holden of Avon.
He is preceded in death by his infant son, Adam; parents and grandparents.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019