Rosaire Roberts HallGrand Rapids, MN and formerly of St. Cloud - A Memorial Service of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rosaire Roberts Hall who died peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, Sunday, August 16, 2020, after a short fight with multiple myeloma. Reverend Brady Keller will officiate. Private interment will take place at a later date.Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the church.Rosaire was born April 17, 1933 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. She was the first of three daughters of Alice Mary Jobin Roberts and Charles P. Roberts.Rosaire graduated from Grosse Pointe High School in 1952, and upon graduation she entered Adrian Dominican Sisters' Congregation, Adrian, Michigan. She spent four of her 25 years as a nun in Aiken, South Carolina as Mother Superior and Principal of a grade school. She received a Master's Degree in English Literature, MA.In 1979 she was dispensed from religious vows and married Edmund Hall II of St. Cloud, Minnesota. She adopted Ed's four children in 1979: Jennifer, Elizabeth, Edmund, and Daniel. From 1980 - 1989 she taught English Literature & Composition as Professor at St. Cloud State University. In 1990 - 1996 she and her husband, Ed, lived in Germany and England. Mr. Hall worked for NRG, a subsidiary of Northern States Power Co., as Chief Financial Officer. They traveled extensively in Europe, China/Hong Kong, and Taiwan. After her loving husband Ed passed in 2006, Rosaire found love and companionship again with Steen Anderson, until his passing in 2009.Rosaire has spent the last eleven years in Grand Rapids, MN where she shared her life on Jay Gould Lake with her loving companion Carlton Ruud and many, many wonderful friends and family.Rosaire is survived by her children Jennifer Reinier (Jeff), Elizabeth Walesch (Steve), Edmund Hall III (Cathy), Daniel Hall (Jenny); sister, Bette Roberts Anderson (Ken); and grandchildren, Heather Kern (Jon), Teresa Kaufman (Micah), Laura Hamacher (Joel), Hillary Walesch, Matthew Walesch, Jordon Peterson (Larry), Jamie Hall, Lauren Hall, and eight great-grandchildren.Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.