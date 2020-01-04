Services
Rose Ann Taufen Obituary
St. Joseph, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Rose Ann Taufen, age 73, of St. Joseph. After her journey with cancer, Rose passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020 at her home with family at her side. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Entombment will take place in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph at later date.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9 a.m. on Thursday, both in the Heritage Hall at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

Rosie was born March 23, 1946 in St. Cloud to William and Evelyn (Treischel) Laudenbach. She married Dick Taufen on June 17, 1967 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She worked at DBL Labs for many years and later as a clerk at the St. Joseph Meat Market for over 18 years. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Rosie enjoyed bowling, golf, playing BINGO, puzzles, making family bouja, spending time with family and friends.

Rose is survived by her husband Dick, children Kim (Chad Butler) Clubb of St. Joseph, and Jeff (Courtney) Taufen of St. Joseph, granddaughter Kally (Zac) Skaro and grandsons Jack, Kyle and Aidan Taufen. Rosie is also survived by her siblings Margaret (Pete) Fleck, August, Ernest (Arlene), Leonard (Marge), Michael (Irene), Daniel (Sue), and Antoinette Nelson as well as 76 nieces and nephews.

Preceding Rosie in death were her parents, her brothers Jerry, Earl, Billy, and Bernie Laudenbach, and sisters June Schmidt, Bernadette Bechtold and Cecilia Witte.

Rosie's family would like to thank Coborn's Cancer Center, Dr. Al-Khatib, staff at CentraCare Hospice and all the nieces, nephews, friends and family that helped her through her journey.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
