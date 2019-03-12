|
|
Rose C. Funk
New Munich - Rose C. Funk, age 87 of New Munich, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. The Christian Women will pray a rosary at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Rose Cecelia Lauer was born July 27, 1931 in Roscoe, Minnesota to Leo and Mary (Kalthoff) Lauer. On July 16, 1955 she was united in marriage to George Funk at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley, Minnesota. The couple farmed near New Munich until 1989 when they moved into town. Rose worked at the Melrose Hospital in the Dietary Department. Later, she volunteered with the foster grandparent program at Sacred Heart School in Freeport which brought her much happiness.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich where she sang in the choir for many years. She was also a member of Saint Anne's Christian Women. Rose enjoyed gardening, reading (she was known for being a great speller), bowling, playing cards, staying active with walking, and enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins and the New Munich amateur baseball team.
Survivors include her children, David (Carol) Funk of St. Cloud, Bernadette Forster of Albany, James (Catharine) Funk of Cross Lake, Diane (Tim) Vadnais of Clearwater, Kevin (Pam) Funk of St. Joseph, Karen (Alan) Schuch of Marshall, and Jane (Gerald) Noble of West Fargo, North Dakota; 22 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence (Mary) Lauer of Andover; sisters, Sister Julianna Lauer, O.S.B. of St. Cloud and Clara Neis (John Ruiz) of Blaine; and brother-in-law, Greg Ehresmann of Belle Plaine.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, George Funk on January 6, 2019; infant children, John Funk and Ruth Funk; parents; brothers, Andrew, Arnold, and John Lauer; sisters, Mathilda Lauer, Veronica Solinger, Frances Watkins, and Marie Ehresmann; and son-in-law, Roman Forster.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 12, 2019